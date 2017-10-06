TECHNOLOGY

AOL Instant Messenger shutting down after 20 years

Say goodbye to AOL Instant Messenger. (AIM/Twitter)

America Online Instant Messenger, affectionately known as AIM, will come to an end after 20 years on December 15.


Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath, said in an announcement, "AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed."

The messaging program became wildly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s as more households began owning computers and the internet grew.

AIM users will always remember their first screenname, organizing buddy lists and being able to chat with friends at home after school.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyinternetAOLsocial mediacomputers
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Netflix raising prices for most popular plan
Yahoo breach hacked every single account - 3 billion in all
Facebook activates Safety Check following shooting in Las Vegas
Parents can control teen driver speed with new technology
More Technology
Top Stories
Kenneka Jenkins' autopsy released after death in Rosemont hotel freezer
Deal reached to repeal Cook County soda tax
Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
Comedian Ralphie May dead of cardiac arrest at age 45
Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines
Leukemia survivor celebrates remission by running in Chicago Marathon
Las Vegas gunman left cryptic numeric note in room
Show More
Police: 3 in custody after Mag Mile purse theft, crash
Uber driver accused of peeping, burglarizing sorority
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Special beer brewed to ease menopause symptoms
Police respond to shooting near NIU campus
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos