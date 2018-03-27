Apple set to make new product launch announcement at Lane Tech HS

Tech giant Apple is preparing to make a big announcement in Chicago at Lane Tech High School Tuesday.The event will focus on education and there will be a big reveal. It is not known what Apple plans to announce, but several tech media outlets that report on Apple say it will unveil new low-cost iPads and education software to win students and teachers back from Google and Microsoft.This is Apple's first major product event of the year, happening at 10 a.m. at Lane Tech. Apple usually makes all of its announcements at its headquarters in California."They're planning to announce a new low cost iPad gear towards students and teachers for education environments, along with new software for the education industry, hoping to stack up against the success that Google has seen in recent years with their classroom student platform," said Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.The low cost iPad expected to be in the $200 to $300 range. They could be purchased from schools in bulk, but they are not limited to just teachers and students. The new software will be geared towards helping students turn in homework, record lessons and download digital textbooks.