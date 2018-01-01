  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
TECHNOLOGY

Computer problems halt U.S. Customs operations for hours

Luggage piles up at an airport. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A computer problem halted operations at U.S. Customs Monday, causing long lines at immigration checkpoints.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the issue has been resolved.

The outage lasted nearly two hours and caused delays for many holiday travelers across the country, including in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The customs line at O'Hare International Airport during the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol computer problems Monday night.



"CBP took immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports. Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," the agency said in a statement.

The spokesperson said there is no sign the computer disruption was malicious in nature. Systems came back online around 8:30 p.m. CST.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
