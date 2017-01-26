This limited edition Tostitos bag is designed to help prevent drunk driving after Super Bowl parties. Adweek reports the 'Party Safe' bag is designed to sense when users have been drinking and arrange alternate transportation.
A sensor connected to a microcontroller inside the bag will detect trace amounts of alcohol on a person's breath. If alcohol is detected, the sensor on the front of the bag will turn red (conveniently in the shape of a steering wheel). Users can then tap their phone on the bag, and with the help of near-field communication technology, arrange for a discounted Uber.
"We're proud to introduce to the world the first bag of chips that gets you home safe," Roger Baran, a creative director at Goodby Silverstein, the agency that designed the bag, told Adweek.
"For a football fan, there is a lot of emotion involved with a game. It's easy to drink more than you planned. And a lot of times all you need to stop short of driving after drinking is a friend who calls you off. On Sunday of the big game, we want Tostitos to be that friend."
