Microsoft has signaled the end of one of its most iconic and beloved applications.
Drawing program and time-waster Paint has been deemed as "Deprecated" for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, meaning the program is "not in active development and might be removed in future releases."
Paint was introduced in 1985 as a part of Windows 1.0. Microsoft introduced Paint 3D earlier this year as an update to Paint, allowing users to create "2D masterpieces or 3D models that you can play with from all angles."
