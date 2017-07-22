Pokemon Go Fest attendees in Chicago refunded after app crash

The first-ever Pokemon Go Fest was held Saturday in Chicago's Grant Park, but thousands of players left disappointed after the popular app crashed.Things were so bad, the game's developer will refund the $20 ticket price and give players credits to use in the app.Players lined up outside Grant Park's entrance at 6 a.m. Saturday, four hours before the festival opened.Some traveled from around the world, just to play Pokemon Go.Details of Pokemon Go Fest have been limited, but trainers have been promised never-before-seen Pokemon.However, after the app crashed, players said they felt "totally ripped off" because of the technical problems.Rob Schuyt, of Minnesota, said he spent hundreds of dollars for a car, hotel and parking. He said event organizers "failed miserably.""Complete and utter failure," he said. "And I think it was totally predictable by Niantic. They should have known you can't have 20,000 people in a two-block area all trying to connect to LTE and their servers. It's just nuts."