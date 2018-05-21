  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Teen arrested for 24-hour crime spree, shooting married man she met on dating website

EMBED </>More Videos

An Oregon teenager is behind bars after police say she went on a 24-hour crime spree-- which included shooting a married man she met on a dating website. (KFSN)

PORTLAND, Oregon --
An Oregon teenager is behind bars after police say she went on a 24-hour crime spree, which included shooting a married man she met on a dating website.

Authorities said the 56-year-old victim was shot after inviting 15-year-old Raelyn Domingo into his home. The victim told police he met Domingo on the dating website called "Seeking Arrangements".

Court documents said the site markets itself as a place for "sugar babies and sugar daddies." The victim claims he didn't know she was a minor and gave her $260 before police said she shot him in the stomach and ran away.

"As details continue to come out we have these text threads exploding on our phones with all the details. I think the biggest shocker was the age being so young," said Shanan Gardiner, a neighbor.

Hours later detectives said Domingo crossed state lines to Washington where she is accused of helping rob and assault a 19-year-old man. Police arrested her on Wednesday in Vancouver, Washington.

Domingo is facing multiple charges including robbery and assault.
