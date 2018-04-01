Teenage thieves hit Gold Coast luxury store

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police are searching for a group of teenagers that stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from the Oak Street location of Barneys New York on Friday.

Police said a group of teenagers entered the store located in the 0-100 Block of East Oak Street around 1:25 p.m., took various merchandise and pushed a sales clerk as they ran out of the store. The suspects were described as black males and females between the ages of 14-18. The offenders fled the scene in a red sedan, police said.

Police did not have anyone in custody Sunday evening. Area Central is investigating.
