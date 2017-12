EMBED >More News Videos High profile men facing accusations of sexual misconduct

Celebrity chef Mario Batali has stepped away from his restaurant businesses and his duties as co-host of ABC's "The Chew" amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Eater.com reports that four women have accused Batali of sexual misconduct going back to the 1990s. The accusations include groping and inappropriate touching. At least three of the women have worked for Batali in some capacity.Batali issued the following statement, apologizing for the alleged behavior that he says matches up with how he has acted.ABC has asked the popular chef to step down from "The Chew" while the allegations are under review."We have asked Mario Batali to step away from The Chew while we review the allegations that have just recently come to our attention," according to an ABC statement. "ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment. While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct." Variety reports the Food Network has also put on hold plans to relaunch the series, "Molto Mario."