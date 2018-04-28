Thieves steal money, firearm from armored truck in NW Indiana

An armored vehicle was robbed early Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, police said.Hammond police said a driver/security guard of a Brinks armored truck was servicing an ATM outside the Chase bank located in the 4200 block of Calument Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. when two masked men drove into the lot and fired one shot at the truck.Police said the men took three bags of money from the truck and took the security officer's firearm before driving off. The security officer was uninjured.The suspects were described as two black males, approximately 20 to 30 years old.FBI agents are working with Hammond detectives to investigate this case. According to the FBI, the suspects were driving a brown Cadillac, which was later found burned.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Daniel Bates at 219-852-2979.