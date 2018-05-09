  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Lava from Hawaii volcano swallows car

Shocking timelapse footage shows lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii swallowing an entire car. (KABC)

PAHOA, Hawaii --
Shocking timelapse footage shows lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii swallowing an entire car.

The video shows a mountain of lava building, with flames shooting up from underneath, as it moves across a road before it completely covers a parked car.

Officials said two new cracks of spewing lava are threatening homes near the volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

At least 35 buildings have already been destroyed.

On Tuesday, people who live in the area were allowed on their properties from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they must be prepared to leave at any moment.

Police arrested two people who refused to stop at a roadblock outside the burning community.
