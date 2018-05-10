Toddler gets stuck inside Palatine laundromat claw machine

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Firefighters had to rescue a 3-year-old boy after he got stuck inside a claw machine in a Palatine laundromat Thursday evening.

When the Palatine Fire Department arrived on the scene in the 1200-block of West Dundee Road, they found a boy completely inside the prize machine, filled with stuffed animals. He was trapped, but not injured.

Crews had to take a portion of the machine apart to get in through the top of the machine. Then one firefighter dangled-head first into the machine, grabbed the boy, and passed him to another firefighter.

The boy was then reunited with his mother.
