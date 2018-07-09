Tokyo-bound plane returns to Chicago due to cracked windshield

EMBED </>More Videos

An American Airlines plane returned to O'Hare International Airport after cracked windshield. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Toyko-bound American Airlines plane returned to O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon due to a cracked windshield in the cockpit, according to the airline and FAA.

Flight 153 departed from O'Hare at about 3 p.m. CDT and returned shortly before 5 p.m.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 164 passengers and 13 crewmembers on board, according to the airline.

In a statement American Airlines said, in part: "As a reminder, aircraft windshields have multiple layers. ... Our maintenance team will evaluate the aircraft once it has landed and we will work to get our customers to their destination as quickly and safely as we can."

Shortly after 5 p.m., an AA spokewoman confirmed that the plane "landed normally." She said the airline is "working to determine if we can swap aircraft or if we need to accommodate the passengers on other flights."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
o'hare airportemergency landingairport newsChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More fingerpointing over Dan Ryan protest
Thailand cave rescue: 8th boy rescued by divers
4 killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Acid leak reported at Fermilab in Batavia
Trump has decided his Supreme Court nominee; big reveal tonight
Garth Brooks to play Notre Dame Stadium's 1st music concert
Some immigrant children in Chicago waiting to be reunited with parents will have to wait longer
VIDEO: Chicago basketball players, referees trade punches at game
Show More
Bar brawl trial begins for CPD officer involved in fatal shooting
Chicago powerlifter competes in Special Olympics
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
Man shot while waiting for Uber after wedding, police say
More News