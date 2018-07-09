Tokyo-bound plane returns to Chicago due to cracked windshield

A Toyko-bound American Airlines plane returned to O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon due to a cracked windshield in the cockpit, according to the airline and FAA.Flight 153 departed from O'Hare at about 3 p.m. CDT and returned shortly before 5 p.m.The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 164 passengers and 13 crewmembers on board, according to the airline.In a statement American Airlines said, in part: "As a reminder, aircraft windshields have multiple layers. ... Our maintenance team will evaluate the aircraft once it has landed and we will work to get our customers to their destination as quickly and safely as we can."Shortly after 5 p.m., an AA spokewoman confirmed that the plane "landed normally." She said the airline is "working to determine if we can swap aircraft or if we need to accommodate the passengers on other flights."