4 hurt in Dan Ryan crash, including 3 kids; coffee creamer spills onto locals

Four people were injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight. Three of the victims are children. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people were seriously injured, including three children, in a crash late Thursday night on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway. A semi carrying Coffee-mate creamer lost its load upon impact.

A semi and a small silver Chevrolet collided around 11:20 p.m. on inbound I-90/94 near 59th Street on Chicago's South Side. The car sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters moved quickly to help rescue the children and adult who were inside. They were rushed to Stroger Hospital, where they recovered Friday morning.

The side of the truck was ripped off and creamer spilled all over the local lanes of the Dan Ryan. Ramona Harwig, who witnessed the crash, got caught in the mess.

"I was coming from my friend's house and I just heard a boom. I was actually on the right side, I was going to get off but I had to keep warm because the ambulance and tow truck immediately came. I was trapped in the middle," Harwig said.

The local lanes near 59th were closed to traffic for hours while crews cleared the scene. All lanes re-opened around 4:30 a.m.
