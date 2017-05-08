TRAFFIC

Arlington Heights man, 51, charged with drunken driving after I-65 semi rollover in NW Indiana

Drivers are being urged to avoid southbound I-65 near the SR 10 exit. An overturned semi truck has all lanes closed for at least another 2-3 hours (Indiana State Police)

DEMOTTE, Ind. (WLS) --
A 51-year-old Arlington Heights man was charged Monday with drunken driving after he rolled over his semi-truck on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana, closing southbound lanes for at least six hours.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Oleh Halatyma was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with 20,000 pounds of powdered milk and a fork-truck in a construction zone, according to the Indiana State Police.

Near 226.8 mile marker, Halatyma drove into the right guardrail, causing the front right tire to deflate. He then side-swiped the outer concrete bridge before it drove off the shoulder. The truck overturned and landed in a west ditch, police said.

The incident occurred about three miles south of the State Route 10 exit near DeMotte in Jasper County.

All lanes reopened by 3 p.m., however continued delays were expected throughout the evening rush hour.

Halatyma was charged with drunken driving, disregarding a traffic control device and unsafe lane movement. He was held in custody at the Jasper County Jail.

The truck was operating under the authority of Sunrise Highway LLC in Wheeling.
