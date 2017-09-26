TRAFFIC

At least 1 driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis near Joliet

A deadly crash involving three semis shut down Tuesday morning eastbound I-80 near southwest suburban Joliet. (WLS)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
A deadly crash involving three semis shut down eastbound I-80 Tuesday morning before Larkin Avenue near southwest suburban Joliet.

Two FedEx trucks were on the right shoulder at milepost 129 when they were rear-ended by another semi just after 6:10 a.m., Illinois State Police said. A FedEx truck had broken down and another driver had come to help. All three semis caught fire after the collision, state police said. The cab of the semi that hit the FedEx trucks was completely destroyed.

The driver of one of the FedEx trucks was killed in the crash, ISP said. That person's identity has not yet been released. The other FedEx driver was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the semi that hit them suffered severe burns and was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center, state police said.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 are closed while crews cleared the crash and conducted an investigation. State police said they will remain blocked for at least two more hours.

Traffic on eastbound I-80 was rerouted onto I-55 and Houbolt Road.
