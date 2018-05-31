TRAFFIC

Brake fire spreads to semi trailer on northbound I-294

A semi caught fire on northbound I-294, causing major delays during the morning commute. (WLS)

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
A truck caught fire on northbound Tri-State Tollway near Lake Avenue Thursday morning, causing major delays during the morning commute.

Illinois Tollway officials said the semi's brakes caught fire around 5:55 a.m. Emergency crews tried to contain the fire, but it spread to the trailer, which was carrying refrigerated goods.

The three right lanes of northbound I-294 were temporarily blocked as firefighters extinguished the fire and crews cleared the scene in north suburban Glenview.

Delays extended all the way back to I-90, near O'Hare International Airport.

There were no reports of injuries Thursday morning.
