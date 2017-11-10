  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TRAFFIC

Cars damaged by potholes, exposed sewer covers during South Loop repaving project

EMBED </>More Videos

At least a dozen drivers were forced off the road with flat tires and cracked rims after traveling through a rough stretch of road in Chicago's South Loop. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
At least a dozen drivers were forced off the road with flat tires and cracked rims after traveling through a rough stretch of road in Chicago's South Loop.

Drivers want to know why the city didn't block off a section of South Clark Street near West Roosevelt Road Thursday night. The road is being repaved.

One by one, cars were damaged by potholes and exposed sewer covers.

"There's nothing but sewers and potholes and sewers, where they scraped up all the asphalt. Then when you get under the tunnel, under Roosevelt, it's really deep and you can't really see all the sewer heads," said Liz Eley, a Chicago driver. "This is terrible. They could have just blocked the street off and people could have taken upper Roosevelt to get down here."

Rama Atieh, who was driving on Clark near West Polk Street, got a flat Friday morning. She drove around to find a safe place to park, then got out and assessed the damage. She was not happy.

"Very frustrating. I don't know what to do right now. Waiting to see who to call," Atieh said.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation released this statement Friday morning:

"The area has been under construction for infrastructure repairs, with milling for street resurfacing beginning this week. Signage is in the area encouraging residents to drive slowly. City crews will be out inspecting the site this morning."

Unfortunately, that's no help to those that have to drop off their children and maneuver the traffic mess.

"It's definitely a tight intersection and our school is, literally, hidden behind all these alleys. It's definitely an inconvenience to the rest of us. We are always late. Five, ten minutes," said Mahtab Salehi, another Chicago driver.

Drivers can file a claim with the city, it could take months before there's any reimbursement.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficdrivingpotholessewerconstructionChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Route 390 extension opens in western suburbs
7 injured when CTA bus strikes car on Lake Shore Drive
Route 390 eastern extension to open Nov. 1
Uber driver shot in drive-by after picking up passengers at airport
More Traffic
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Show More
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Man jumps from overpass after chase with kids in car, wanted in rape case, police say
Diner adding gratuities to kids' bills
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
More News
Top Video
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Historic vehicles on display for Veterans Day in Orland Park
The New Migration
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
More Video