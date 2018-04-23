TRAFFIC

CTA 'L' trains in Loop operating with major delays due signal problems

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA 'L" trains are operating with major delays due to signal problems, the CTA said Monday morning.

Signal problems caused Brown, Green, Orange, Pink lines and the Purple Line Express trains to be haled at Clark and Lake. At about 8:40 a.m., the CTA said trains were operating again with major delays.

The Orange and Purple LIne Express trains have been rerouted to the Outer Loop. The CTA says the Pink Line is only operating between 54th/Cermak and Polk and then to Racine for connection to the Blue Line. A shuttle bus is available from Polk to Ashland/Lake.

CTA Blue and Red line service is unaffected.
