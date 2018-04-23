TRAFFIC

CTA 'L' trains in Loop resume normal service after signal problems

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA "L" train service resumed normal operations in the Loop Monday afternoon after signal problems earlier in the day, authorities said.

Morning signal problems caused Brown, Green, Orange, Pink lines and the Purple Line Express trains to be halted at Clark and Lake.

At noon, Pink Line service was restored, but Orange Line passengers were still required to board on the Brown Line tracks as Orange Line signals were still having problems. CTA Blue and Red line service was unaffected.
Normal service in the Loop resumed on all lines ahead of the afternoon rush. It was unclear what caused the problem.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCTAChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Little Village moms push for safer street crossing
WATCH: Sheets of snow shatter windshield on Va. road
South terminal of CTA 95th Street station re-opens after renovation
Newsviews: CTA President Dorval Carter on Red Line renovations
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect from Illinois in custody, police say
Toronto collision kills 9 injures 16; driver in custody
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from flight to Chicago
Motorist who died after car went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier ID'd
Young giraffe makes brief escape at Fort Wayne zoo
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Show More
Off-duty Dolton police officer shot in Chicago
Nursing mother sues after being denied access to lactation room at Daley Center
Toddler's body found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Va.
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar 'progressing well' after surgery
Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign
More News