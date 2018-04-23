CTA 'L' trains in Loop resume normal service after signal problems

CTA "L" train service resumed normal operations in the Loop Monday afternoon after signal problems earlier in the day, authorities said.Morning signal problems caused Brown, Green, Orange, Pink lines and the Purple Line Express trains to be halted at Clark and Lake.At noon, Pink Line service was restored, but Orange Line passengers were still required to board on the Brown Line tracks as Orange Line signals were still having problems. CTA Blue and Red line service was unaffected.Normal service in the Loop resumed on all lines ahead of the afternoon rush. It was unclear what caused the problem.