A deadly overnight crash closed eastbound North Avenue in west suburban Glendale Heights during the busy Friday morning commute.One person died and another was seriously injured in the two-vehicle collision, which police said occurred just after 2:10 a.m. near North Avenue and Glen Ellyn Road. A woman who lives nearby said she heard a "boom" around the time of the crash.Investigators were still on the scene more than 5 hours later. Eastbound North Avenue was closed between Glen Ellyn and Bloomingdale roads.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:10 a.m. A vehicle that appeared to be an SUV crashed into a light pole. Another light pole had fallen to the ground. It was hard to make out the second vehicle, which sustained major damage - it appeared to have been crushed.Police said one person died, but that person's identity has not yet been released. Another person was transported in serious condition to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital. Police have not released that person's age or gender.Police have not indicated how long eastbound North Avenue will be closed for the investigation.