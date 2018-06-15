TRAFFIC

Glendale Heights fatal crash closes EB North Avenue near Glen Ellyn Road

EMBED </>More Videos

A deadly crash closed eastbound North Avenue from Bloomingdale Road to Glen Ellyn Road in west suburban Glendale Heights Friday morning. (WLS)

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
A deadly overnight crash closed eastbound North Avenue in west suburban Glendale Heights during the busy Friday morning commute.

One person died and another was seriously injured in the two-vehicle collision, which police said occurred just after 2:10 a.m. near North Avenue and Glen Ellyn Road. A woman who lives nearby said she heard a "boom" around the time of the crash.

Investigators were still on the scene more than 5 hours later. Eastbound North Avenue was closed between Glen Ellyn and Bloomingdale roads.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:10 a.m. A vehicle that appeared to be an SUV crashed into a light pole. Another light pole had fallen to the ground. It was hard to make out the second vehicle, which sustained major damage - it appeared to have been crushed.

Police said one person died, but that person's identity has not yet been released. Another person was transported in serious condition to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital. Police have not released that person's age or gender.

Police have not indicated how long eastbound North Avenue will be closed for the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashGlendale Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Heavy traffic on NB Route 83 due to police activity at 31st Street
Who's behind the creative safety signs on Illinois highways?
Aurora man dies after DUI crash near Fox Valley Mall
Inbound I-55 reopens after crash near Lemont Road
More Traffic
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in grass, causes large blast
Mom, 2 kids missing from West Humboldt Park
Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend
Newlywed construction worker killed while working on freeway
Heavy traffic on NB Route 83 due to police activity at 31st Street
Man convicted in 2014 death of SIU student
6 riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida, 2 injured
Show More
Crooks steal money intended to grant woman's final wish
5 shot at California funeral home
Kane Co. morgue workers say bodies overwhelm facility
Where do stolen smartphones go?
More News