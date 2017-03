A shooting investigation shut down Monday afternoon all lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway at South Kedzie Avenue.Officers responded to the scene in the city's Lawndale neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows people in two different cars were shooting at each other, police said.No injuries have been reported.It is unclear how long the closure will last.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as details are released.