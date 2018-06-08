TRAFFIC

Man suspected of driving under the influence in Logan Square fatal crash

A person was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was taken into custody Friday after a woman riding in a ride-share vehicle was killed in a head-on collision on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police said the 25-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence and causing the crash.

North Humboldt Boulevard was temporarily closed between West Wabansia and West North avenues in the city's Logan Square neighborhood as police investigated the crash.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 7 a.m. A silver car and a black car had front-end damage and debris was scattered across Humboldt.

Police said the crash occurred in the 1600-block of North Humboldt around 3:55 a.m. The 25-year-old man, driving a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Camry. A 32-year-old woman was driving the Camry for a ride-share company.

A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Camry, suffered "major injuries" and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she died. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The ride-share driver was transported in serious condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 31-year-old man, who was also riding in the Camry, was transported in good condition to Stroger.

The driver of the Avalon was transported to Mt. Sinai in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is handling the investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
