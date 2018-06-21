TRAFFIC

Metra BNSF signal problems near Naperville cause delays, cancel some trains

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There are delays on the Metra BNSF line Thursday afternoon and some canceled trains due to signal issues, officials said.

Metra said train #1233, which was scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 3:04 p.m., is stopped near Naperville due to a signal issue. The duration of the delay is unknown.

Metra train #1263, which was scheduled to depart Union Station in Chicago at 5:11 p.m., will not operate due to the signal problems. Metra officials warned that because of the cancelation, ridership on train #1265 will likely be heavier than normal.

Metra is asking passengers to check boards at the stations and mobile device alerts. Metra officials anticipate changes in the BNSF schedule Thursday night due the signal problems on the line, and likely more train cancelations as well.
