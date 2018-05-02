Metra North Central Service impacted by derailment near Mundelein

Train service on the Metra North Central Service could be disrupted heading into the Wednesday evening rush due to a freight train's wheel slipping off the tracks near Mundelein.Service has been terminated at Vernon Hills , Metra said at about 3:15 p.m. The spokesman for Canadian National said the only one wheel is off the tracks, which they do not consider a true derailment.Canadian National said they hope to have everything cleaned up in time for the evening rush.Passengers who stop at Mundelein, Prairie Crossing, Grayslake, Round Lake Beach, Lake Villa and Antioch stations need to find alternative means after Vernon Hills.