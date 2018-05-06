NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Dockless bicycles in Chicago

Mayor Emanuel pledged to make Chicago the most bike-friendly place in the country. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Emanuel pledged to make Chicago the most bike-friendly place in the country.

We've seen the addition of such features as protected bike lanes on city streets and Divvy, the blue bicycles used by residents and tourists alike, to get around town.

Now something new is being added to the mix for a pilot program, dockless rental bikes.

The program is similar to Divvy with a key exception, there are no docking stations. Riders use an app or go to a website to locate and rent a bike. And they're in neighborhoods not currently served by Divvy.

Talking about these dockless bikes, this pilot program and what it could mean for neighborhoods on Chicago's South Side are Melody Geraci, Deputy Executive Director of the Active Transportation Alliance and Lynda Lopez, a reporter for Streetsblog Chicago which reports on sustainable transportation.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Emanuel pledged to make Chicago the most bike-friendly place in the country.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Emanuel pledged to make Chicago the most bike-friendly place in the country.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnewsviewsbicycletransportation
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Unpaid tax bills could cause problems for Cook County property owners
Newsviews: CPS CEO Janice Jackson
Newsviews: CTA President Dorval Carter on Red Line renovations
Newsviews: Robots in the workplace
More newsviews
TRAFFIC
All northbound lanes open after police activity on Kennedy Expressway
What's Driving You Crazy? Trash, graffiti on Illinois expressways
Metra North Central Service impacted by derailment near Mundelein
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
More Traffic
Top Stories
5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run on West Side I-290 ramp
Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER
Boy, 13, injured in NW Side hit-and-run
Man videotaped girl, woman under doors of suburban fitting rooms: prosecutors
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Wisconsin man eats 30,000th Big Mac hamburger
Chicago chef, author Judson Allen, of Taste 222, dies
Mom on a college tour called the cops on 2 Native American teens
Show More
Boy, 12, shot in East Garfield Park
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
AG Madigan sues two women for defrauding immigrants out of nearly $35K
Manhunt continues after ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
More News