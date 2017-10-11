  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Outbound Kennedy briefly closed after semi jackknifes, hitting police car, IDOT truck

A semi truck jackknifed and struck a squad car and an IDOT truck early Wednesday on the Kennedy Expressway.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A semi jackknifed Wednesday morning on the outbound Kennedy Expressway at Addison, striking an Illinois State Police car and an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The trooper and IDOT worker were responding to an earlier crash near the ramp at Addison when their vehicles were hit around 5:10 a.m., state police said. While it is unclear what caused the semi driver to lose control, the reason could be related to weather, investigators said.

The trooper is OK. The IDOT worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said. No other injuries were immediately reported.

All lanes were blocked on outbound I-90/94 near Addison for about 90 minutes, creating a parking lot on the expressway. Traffic got by on the shoulder before lanes slowly re-opened by around 6:40 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.
