Officers in west suburban Oak Brook helped rescue a 49-year-old Westmont woman who was threatening to harm herself Friday morning.Oak Brook police and firefighters responded around 4:40 a.m. to a report of a woman hanging over a bridge along Route 83 near 31st Street. Police said she threatened to take her own life.Critical Incident Trained officers were called to the scene and established a rapport with the woman. Hinsdale police shut down eastbound Route 83 at 31st.CIT officers spoke with the woman for more than an hour. She eventually came away from the railing willingly, back to safety, with help from Oak Brook police.She was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation.Eastbound Route 83 was closed at 31st until around 7:20 a.m., causing heavy traffic during the morning commute. At one point, the backup reached 55th Street.