TRAFFIC

Officers help rescue woman from bridge along Route 83 in Oak Brook

EMBED </>More Videos

Northbound Route 83 was backed up Friday morning from Ogden Avenue to 31st Street in west suburban Oakbrook due to police activity at 31st. (WLS)

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Officers in west suburban Oak Brook helped rescue a 49-year-old Westmont woman who was threatening to harm herself Friday morning.

Oak Brook police and firefighters responded around 4:40 a.m. to a report of a woman hanging over a bridge along Route 83 near 31st Street. Police said she threatened to take her own life.

Critical Incident Trained officers were called to the scene and established a rapport with the woman. Hinsdale police shut down eastbound Route 83 at 31st.

CIT officers spoke with the woman for more than an hour. She eventually came away from the railing willingly, back to safety, with help from Oak Brook police.

She was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Eastbound Route 83 was closed at 31st until around 7:20 a.m., causing heavy traffic during the morning commute. At one point, the backup reached 55th Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolicetrafficOakbrook TerraceOak Brook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Who's behind the creative safety signs on Illinois highways?
Aurora man dies after DUI crash near Fox Valley Mall
Inbound I-55 reopens after crash near Lemont Road
More Traffic
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in grass, causes large blast
$5K reward offered in gruesome Far South Side murder
Mom, 2 kids missing from West Humboldt Park located
Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend
Newlywed construction worker killed while working on freeway
Man convicted in 2014 death of SIU student
Show More
Riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida, 6 injured
Crooks steal money intended to grant woman's final wish
5 shot at California funeral home
Kane Co. morgue workers say bodies overwhelm facility
More News