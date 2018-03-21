Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near 35th Street, snarling traffic

A pedestrian was fatally struck on the Dan Ryan near 35th Street Wednesday night, Illinois State Police said.Police said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. All northbound lanes were shut down with traffic getting by on the right shoulder, and southbound traffic was diverted off the highway at the 35th Street exit for a time. All lanes are expected to reopen overnight.A person was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where they died of their injuries.Drivers should expect extensive delays and seek find alternate routes.