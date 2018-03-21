TRAFFIC

Pedestrian fatally struck on Dan Ryan near 35th Street, snarling traffic

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A pedestrian was fatally struck on the Dan Ryan near 35th Street Wednesday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. All northbound lanes were shut down with traffic getting by on the right shoulder, and southbound traffic was diverted off the highway at the 35th Street exit for a time. All lanes are expected to reopen overnight.

A person was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where they died of their injuries.

Drivers should expect extensive delays and seek find alternate routes.
