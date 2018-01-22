PHOTOS: Chicago Skyway reopens after body pulled from Calumet River

All lanes of the Chicago Skyway were reopened at about 5 p.m. Monday after a body was pulled from the Calumet River on the city's Southeast Side.Inbound traffic was shut down and then limited to one lane after a witness told authorities that she had seen a man crash a car and then jump off the bridge into the water. At about 3:30 p.m., the Skyway was first shut down between 97th and 98th streets.Divers pulled the person out near 100th Street and Avenue N near the Skyway bridge.The person was transported to Trinity Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.The search was made difficult due to ice and barges in the river, according to a CFD tweet at 4:30 p.m. Three divers were looking in the water under very low visibility.