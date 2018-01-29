TRAFFIC

Police detain crowbar-wielding man in police chase in San Francisco Bay area

CHP chase on Highway 101 in South San Francisco, Monday, January 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Police detained a man following a chase in the San Francisco Bay Area after he wielded a crowbar on top of his truck on westbound I-80 near University Avenue in Berkeley Monday morning.


Sky7 followed him from the East Bay through the Bay Bridge and into the Peninsula, where at one point he was seen waving the crowbar outside his window while driving on Southbound 101 and Highway 92 in San Mateo.

Police cornered the man on West Winton Avenue in Hayward shortly after 9:30 a.m. where they are now questioning him.
