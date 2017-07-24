TRAFFIC

Redeveloped Western-Belmont Corridor opens Monday

A rendering of the finished Western-Belmont Corridor. (City of Chicago)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drivers on Chicago's Northwest Side are getting some great news on Monday.

Mayor Emanuel will open the re-developed Western-Belmont Corridor Monday afternoon.

Crews have removed a nearly 60-year-old viaduct that ran down Western Avenue. The construction has created a traffic bottleneck for months.

Drivers will now get three lanes of traffic in each direction during rush hours, with curbside parking during off-peak hours. There are also pedestrian countdowns, new lighting and landscaped medians.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficconstructionChicagoRoscoe Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
1 killed, 3 injured in Tri-State crash in Alsip
Man dies after recliner falls off trailer on highway
Police: Woman who left car to tend to child struck, killed on interstate
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 bicyclists robbed on 606 Trail, police say
6 killed, 35 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
2 charged after CPD officer wounded in Back of the Yards
Flood waters along Fox River begin receding in Algonquin
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
Bears' Jerrell Freeman saves man choking at Austin airport
Snooty, oldest Florida manatee in captivity, dies at 69
'Horrific' human-smuggling incident not an isolated event, officials say
Show More
Girl, 7, speaks out after squirrel attack
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Marine's son cries in new stepmoms' arms while they exchange vows
Relatives remember Eastland disaster victims for 102nd anniversary
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos