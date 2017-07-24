Redeveloped Western-Belmont Corridor opens Monday

Drivers on Chicago's Northwest Side are getting some great news on Monday.Mayor Emanuel will open the re-developed Western-Belmont Corridor Monday afternoon.Crews have removed a nearly 60-year-old viaduct that ran down Western Avenue. The construction has created a traffic bottleneck for months.Drivers will now get three lanes of traffic in each direction during rush hours, with curbside parking during off-peak hours. There are also pedestrian countdowns, new lighting and landscaped medians.