TRAFFIC

Report of white substance on CTA Red Line train under investigation

CTA Red Line trains bypassing Addison
CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line trains did not stop at the Addison station Thursday morning due to an ongoing investigation.

CTA officials said riders noticed a white, powdery substance in one of the cars. They self-evacuated at Addison.

Chicago police and fire responded to the scene around 8 a.m. They are looking into what happened and what the substance is.

Red Line trains will continue to bypass Addison until authorities give the all clear.

Buses were made available to shuttle train commuters between the Sheridan, Addison and Belmont stations.

CTA officials recommended the No. 22 Clark, No. 36 Broadway, No. 8 Halsted, No. 147 Outer Drive Express or No. 151 Sheridan buses as alternates.
