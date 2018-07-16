TRAFFIC

Road rage incident caught on camera: Man yells racial slurs, taunts college student

EMBED </>More Videos

Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

COATESVILLE, Pa. --
Police in Chester County, Pa., are investigating an apparent road rage incident in which a man was caught on camera yelling racial slurs.

Police say it happened yesterday on Route 30 near Coatesville.

The man can be heard yelling from his vehicle into another vehicle.

A woman says her 20-year-old college student was the one in the vehicle being taunted by the man.

She spoke with Action News about her experience telling police about what happened.

"One officer he was very helpful, but the other told me the man came and made a statement and made me think it was all my fault. 'Did I do something? Did I say something to make him do what he did to me?' So I don't think they really helped me that much," the victim said.

Police say the altercation is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsroad rageu.s. & worlddiscriminationfightPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
Study finds about half of parents use cell phones while driving with kids in car
Design unveiled for new CTA Damen Green Line Station
Wrong-way driver ID'd in crash that killed father, 4 daughters
More Traffic
Top Stories
More protests expected after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
CVS managers involved in Chicago coupon incident 'no longer employed'
Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
Amazon Prime Day runs into snags swiftly
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
Man pushing stroller allegedly hits child, threatens subway rider
Show More
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, charged after South Elgin trolley museum burglary
Muslim children asked to leave public swimming pool
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families
More News