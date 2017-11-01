Route 390 extension opens in western suburbs

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --A new 2.5-mile stretch of Route 390 opened Wednesday afternoon in the western suburbs, giving drivers a more direct route to O'Hare International Airport.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the Illinois tollway milestone, which now goes from Lake Street in northwest suburban Hanover Park to Route 83 in west suburban Bensenville.
"It's huge, just the quality of life," said Dan Cronin, DuPage County Board chairman.
Construction crews broke ground on the project four years ago.
The first phase was completed last year.
Community leaders say it will drive economic growth in this area.
"That is important to me as the mayor of the village of Hanover Park to drive the poverty out," said Mayor Rod Craig, of Hanover Park.
It's the first all-electronic tollway in the system, which means there are no toll baskets or booths.
Drivers will need an iPass or drives can pay online.
"Our customers like that. They don't want to wait in line at toll booths," said Bob Schillerstrom, chairman of the Illinois Tollway.
Now, the goal is to connect Route 390 to O'Hare, which is expected to happen by 2025.
But there are some road blocks along the way.
"The completion of this roadway project brings us one step closer to western access to O'Hare," said Ginger Evans, Chicago Department of Aviation commissioner.
"That's why we are here. That's what is exciting, not necessarily this. Yeah this is good but what is exciting is where this is going to lead us," Cronin said of the O'Hare expansion.
The tollway needs access to railway property to finish the project which includes a ring road on the western side of the airport.
"I am cautiously optimistic that we are going to come to a good resolution," Schillerstrom said.