All southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are shut down between 147th Street and the Cal-Sag Channel as police investigate two shooting scenes in the south suburbs.State police said several vehicles were damaged by gunfire on the highway. No injuries have been reported.Police are also investigating at a nearby gas station in Posen, where two nearly identical gold Nissan Muranos on the scene have bullet holes. It appears at least one of the vehicles was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.The driver of one of the SUVs told ABC7 she was shot at while exiting the expressway at 147th Street. She said the bullet entered the back door on the driver's side. She said the shooter then realized they had the wrong vehicle and sped around her, chasing another Nissan Murano.A second shooting took place off the expressway, she said, though both vehicles ended up at the same gas station near 147th and Kedzie in Posen."I'm still shaken up a little bit. I just can't get over it, on the expressway? Come on," the driver said. "That's the bad part about it, hanging out the window just shooting like you crazy."More than a dozen state trooper vehicles are on the scene combing the pavement for evidence. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.