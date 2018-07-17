TRAFFIC

Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates

EMBED </>More Videos

Bicyclist falls in drawbridge opening. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

MENASHA, Wis. --
A bicyclist in Wisconsin plunged right into the crevasse of a drawbridge as it was going up.

The 37-year-old can be seen on video, released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, going through the warning gates back on July 4.

She then rides right into the opening of the bridge where the flat road meets the elevating part.

A minute went by before anyone saw her trapped in the gap.

Someone then rushed to tell the bridge operator to stop the opening.

The woman was pulled to safety and is being treated for facial injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldaccidentcrashbicyclebicycle crashbridgeWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Blue Line trains moving after suspicious object found to be anti-theft device
Road rage incident caught on camera: Man yells racial slurs at driver
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
Study finds about half of parents use cell phones while driving with kids in car
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trial date set for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald police shooting
WATCH LIVE: Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
Emanuel may weigh in on South Shore police shooting
Police: Taco vendor's shooting linked to other Back of the Yards robberies
Car slams into Homewood Dairy Queen
Both engines failed in Far South Side medical helicopter crash, NTSB says
Girl, 15, missing from North Austin for more than 2 weeks
Parolee escapes in Gresham; search underway
Show More
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman, unborn baby
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in NJ
More News