TRAVEL

Aldermen call for reinstating aviation police powers

EMBED </>More Videos

A group seeks to restore the powers of Chicago aviation officers. (WLS)

Several Chicago aldermen teamed up with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) on Wednesday to demand that the city restore policing powers to the airports' aviation security officers.

During a press conference, they argued that passengers at O'Hare and Midway airports would be better protected because aviation officers won't have to wait for Chicago police.

Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans has told aviation officers to wait for Chicago police if there is an incident at an airport.

Earlier this year, aviation officers were stripped of their powers to enforce warrants or ticket vehicles after three officers dragged a Louisville doctor off a United flight at O'Hare in April. Dr. David Dao sustained a concussion and lost some teeth as a result of the incident, which was captured on a cellphone video that went viral.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward) said it's unfair to penalize all aviation officers for the actions of a few.

"Every single police department in this country has made a wrong move at one time or another," said Taliaferro.

Aviation officers are state certified officers who are not permitted to carry guns, but some have argued for years that they should be armed. Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said that he opposes arming aviation officers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelaviationchicago police departmentUnited AirlinesMidway AirportO'Hare
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Here's what to do if your CTA Ventra card is expiring
Commission approves plan to better distribute jet noise from O'Hare
Private Bahamas resort designed for plus-size people
Metra prepares for winter
More Travel
Top Stories
Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan Expressway
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car that crashed into library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
Show More
Alabama election reaction pours in; Mendoza: 'Loser perv lost anyway'
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Risky spinal surgery corrects man's severe neck deformity
More News
Top Video
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan Expressway
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car that crashed into library
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video