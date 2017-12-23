TRAVEL

Bicyclist fatally struck by Metra train in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a Metra train Saturday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the South Side, officials confirmed.

The victim was identified as a 49-year-old man, according to Chicago police. The man disregarded the train signal, CPD said.

The incident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. near East 71st Street and South East End Avenue, about a half mile from the Bryn Mawr station.
A South Chicago Branch outbound train No. 8325 hit the bicyclist.

Service was shut down for about an hour.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelbicyclemetraGreater Grand CrossingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
O'Hare, Midway airports busy on peak holiday travel day
WOW air offering 50 percent discount on flights from O'Hare to Europe
Massive screening line after Dallas airport evacuated
Record number of travelers driving this holiday, AAA says
More Travel
Top Stories
Mystery man leaves Christmas cards at Glenview homes
2 Legionnaires' disease cases reported at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago
Lake Station family loses everything in fire 2 days before Christmas
Prosecutors: 2014 killing of tow truck driver was murder for hire
Powerball winning numbers: Jackpot at $300 million
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
New Ohio law prevents abortions in Down syndrome cases
'Healing the Hood' event brings gifts to children
Show More
Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees
Shotgun found under vehicle in O'Hare parking garage
9 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Man charged with making bomb threat at O'Hare
More News
Photos
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, injures 5
More Photos