Bicyclist fatally struck by Metra train in South Shore

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a Metra train Saturday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the South Side, officials confirmed.The victim was identified as a 49-year-old man, according to Chicago police. The man disregarded the train signal, CPD said.The incident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. near East 71st Street and South East End Avenue, about a half mile from the Bryn Mawr station.A South Chicago Branch outbound train No. 8325 hit the bicyclist.Service was shut down for about an hour.