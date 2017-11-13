TRAVEL

Conrad Chicago hotel offering rooms for $11.14 a night

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Conrad Chicago is celebrating its one-year anniversary by offering hotel rooms at a heavily-discounted rate. (Conrad Chicago)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago hotel is celebrating its one-year anniversary by offering hotel rooms at a heavily-discounted rate.

Conrad Chicago at 101 East Erie Street in River North is offering a one-night stay at a rate of $11.14 for 24 hours only. Guests can book a room at that rate beginning at 11 a.m. on November 14, 2017, until 11 a.m. on November 15, 2017.

The deal is good for stays from November 15, 2017 to March 31, 2018. There are only a few blackout dates: November 24 to 29, New Year's Eve and January 21 and 22.

Only three rooms will be made available at that rate per night, according to Conrad Chicago's website. Once the three rooms are sold out for a particular date, a secondary special rate of $111.40 is also available for a Superior King or Superior 2 Queens for the same stay period.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will benefits Youth Guidance, a non-profit organization that creates and implements school-based programs that enable at-risk children to overcome obstacles, focus on their education and succeed in school and life.

To reserve your $11.14 stay, guests can call 1-844-676-2522 and ask for reservations. Callers should reference the group code "1YEAR" for availability.
Related Topics:
traveltravelhotelsalesdealsChicagoRiver North
