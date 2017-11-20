TRAVEL

IDOT gives winter driving tips

IDOT gives tips for safe driving this winter.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Winter weather, get it together," is the Illinois Department of Transportation's motto this winter, and drivers got a taste of the season's dangerous conditions this morning when black ice caught some off guard.

IDOT representatives warned drivers to expect the unexpected when it comes to winter driving.

"There a learning curve with motorists out there, as soon as there's slush on the ground, ice, snow, people really need to slow down," said Lt. Juan Valenzuela of the Illinois State Police District of Chicago.

IDOT has hired approximately 600 drivers and acquired 102 new trucks in preparation for the weather. Last year's mild winter means an abundance of salt is left for this year.

The Illinois Tollways have added four plows to accommodate the newly-opened Route 390 Eastern extension.

New technology will also help keep the roads clear - laser sensors that will help guide snow removal.

Drivers should give plows the right of way and understand that the large vehicles cannot move faster than the traffic when snow comes during rush hour.

Motorists should also keep an emergency kit in their car with jumper cables, a cell phone charger, flares and an ice scraper and brush. Headlights and taillights should be cleared along with windshields to ensure visibility.

IDOT representatives also suggest driving slowly, turning off cruise control, and to consider using public transportation during bad weather. Drivers are also warned to be careful at ice-prone locations like intersections, bridges, ramps, and shaded areas.
