TRAVEL

Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold; agency set to raise fares next year

Craig Wall
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
It was a freezing and frustrating morning for commuters on Metra's BNSF train line after the agency cancelled two express trains Thursday.

Thousands of people were forced to stand in the cold - in some cases, for 30-45 minutes - waiting on platforms at the Rt. 59 station in southwest suburban Aurora and at the Naperville station. They were waiting for trains that were first delayed, then cancelled all together.

The problems come as the agency is set to raise fares next year. The BNSF line is Metra's busiest line, serving 27,000 commuters daily.

The trains, which were due to depart from Aurora at 7:07 and 7:22 a.m., were cancelled due to mechanical failures, according to audio alerts broadcast at the stations Metra tweets.

Temperatures were in the teens Thursday morning, with wind chills in the single digits.

When passengers actually made it onto trains, conductors did not check tickets.
