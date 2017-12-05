TRAVEL

Metra prepares for winter

EMBED </>More Videos

During heavy winter storms, extra workers keep switches clear of snow, as well as clear platforms and rail yards. (WLS)

By
Winter is here and Metra is ready.

All the tweet alerts and platform announcements originate at Metra's GPS Center, and outside of command center is where crews have been inspecting equipment and getting ready for winter.

For the past three months crews, have been inspecting 1,100 pieces of rail, all the heating systems on 400 of their mainline switches and some 4,000 doors, as they prepare for frigid weather. The biggest problem is that causes the worst delays is ice on the switches.

"When that heavy packed snow that turns into ice falls on the switches that is the biggest vulnerability, so we have heaters there to try and eliminate snow from building up there," said Jim Derwinski, Metra incoming executive director.

Until the switches are cleared by hand, the signals will not let the trains pass, creating major delays.

When a major storm is forecasted, extra workers will be on hand to keep switches clear of snow, and to clear platforms and rail yards. If temperatures are below zero, engines will be left running overnight on locomotives so they will be ready for the morning rush. To prevent overhead wires from freezing on the Metra electric, ice trains may be run overnight.

At the GPS Center, they start making platform announcements if trains are six minutes delayed on any lines. Fifteen-minute alerts go out and after 30 minutes or plus, a blanket statement goes out.

Next year, upgrades are planned in the GPS Center for better communication with customers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelmetratrainswinterChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Small plane crashes at Rockford airport, 4 injured
CTA Blue Line train strikes person on West Side
American Airlines says it has pilots for holiday season flights
Metra derailment highlights aging infrastructure, RTA says
More Travel
Top Stories
Report of explosion in Nachusa; Lee County coroner called for fatality
Cheerleader reveals secrets to gravity-defying trick
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Woman robbed of car keys at gunpoint in Uptown; cab stolen in Bronzeville
CA fire explodes to 31K acres, 150 structures burn
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
How to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
3 teens charged in homeless man's beating death
Show More
Police arrest teen accused of throwing kitten in street on video
Nativity scene surrounds Jesus with mass shooting death tolls
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Video of Randy Travis' naked 2012 arrest released
More News
Top Video
Woman robbed of car keys at gunpoint in Uptown; cab stolen in Bronzeville
Debris flies as high winds plague Chicago area; temps drop to 30s
New technology helps make mammograms less painful
McCook Reservoir opens, seeks to alleviate flooding
More Video