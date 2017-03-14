  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break

A forensic medic investigates the crime scene where two people were shot dead by unidentified attackers in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Bernandino Hernandez)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
As many are making spring break plans, a travel warning for Americans headed to Mexico remains in place.

According to the warning issued on Dec. 8, 2016, the U.S. State Department continues to caution against traveling to certain areas of Mexico after U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robberies.

"Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight," the State Department said.

The warning includes tourism hot spots including Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Mexico City. Other popular tourist areas of Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum are not included under the warning.

The State Department says that resort areas and tourist destinations in Mexico generally do not see the level of drug-related violence and crime that are reported in the border region or in areas along major trafficking routes.

You can read the full warning on the U.S. State Department website.
