TRAVEL

Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway

EMBED </>More Videos

A flim clip showing the construction of the State Street subway was recovered just in time for the CTA's anniversary. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Transit Authority celebrates its 70th anniversary this year - and a newly-rediscovered film clip about the State Street subway surfaced just in time to celebrate.

The unmarked eight-millimeter clip was found on a shelf in CTA headquarters this summer. The footage shows the construction of the subway line, which opened in 1941.

CTA employee and unofficial historian Bruce Moffat, who has written about Chicago's 125-year public transit history, said the tone of the clip reflects the spirit of the era.

"This was a major design and construction undertaking, done before the days of computers," Moffat said of the subway.

The clip shows the pre-cast, 200-foot-long concrete tubes that were positioned five feet below the Chicago river bed. In order to place the tubes, workers called "muckers" had to dig out tons of clay from under the river bed. Much of this clay was sent to Lincoln Park.

"It has very much a rah, rah feeling to it, very much in keeping with the times," Moffat said of the clip.

Plans for the subway were first drawn up during the Great Depression because the L had become overcrowded. The move underground was seen as a way of moving more people, faster.

These subway tunnels served a secondary purpose as well - if necessary, they could have been bomb shelters during World War II.

Since then, the CTA's trains have become a symbol of the city, Moffat said.

"Like cable cars are to San Francisco, Chicago has the L, London has the tube," Moffat said. "They become synonymous with this city. They don't define the city by any stretch, but they are an integral part of what makes Chicago, Chicago."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelCTAsubwayChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
US warns Americans not to visit Cuba after 'specific attacks' on diplomats
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Woman charged $925 for Uber ride
Roz Varon pens 'On the Road with Roz', to host Naperville book signing
More Travel
Top Stories
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal, will avoid prison time
Arrest made in mother's buttocks implant death at apartment
National tree company to pay record fine for immigration practices
Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say
Show More
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
Court tells owners to pony up after donkey chomps McLaren backside
Charges filed against serial bank robbery suspect
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video