  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Rally in Grant Park ahead of Women's March on Chicago...NOW
TRAVEL

Plan your next vacation at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
Travel experts and heading to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont January 21-22, 2017 for the 13th Annual Chicago Travel & Adventure Show. The expo allows you to explore travel options from some of the top destinations around the world; and even plan and book your trip! The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show also features dozens of inspirational, educational, and culturally focuses speaking sessions. There are also lots of fun, family-friendly hands-on activities to enjoy.

The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show gives visitors a look at the latest travel technology to aid in their next vacation. Chefs will also provide live cooking demonstrations to sample foods from across the globe. Attendees can purchase single-day and two-day tickets online now for the discounted rate of $11/$18 with promo code: CHPR or on-site for $15/$22. Children 16 and under are free and on-site tickets can be purchased with cash only.
Event: Chicago Travel and Adventure Show
Date: January 21-22
Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 21; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday January 22
Address: 5555 North River Road, Rosemont
Admission: $0-$18
Links: https://travelshows.com/shows/chicago/
Related Topics:
travelvacationcommunityRosemont
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Metra fares to increase in February
Travel expert Pauline Frommer shares top 2017 travel destinations
Wow Air offering flights from LAX to Europe for $69
Looking for adventure at the All-Canada Show
More Travel
Top Stories
Thousands gather for Women's March on Chicago
Women descend on DC to push back against new president
6 cops suspended for mishandling crash involving fire deputy
FBI: Bank robber threatened to bomb West Side PNC branch
1 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
At Least 3 Dead as Tornado Hits Mississippi
Park City man finds old lotto ticket worth $50K
Show More
Trump protesters march through the Loop, briefly block LSD
Weekend Watch: Politicians resisting internal watchdogs
Clean sleeping trend hits 2017
Imagination comes alive at the Chicago International Puppet Festival
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos