Plan your next vacation at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --Travel experts and heading to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont January 21-22, 2017 for the 13th Annual Chicago Travel & Adventure Show. The expo allows you to explore travel options from some of the top destinations around the world; and even plan and book your trip! The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show also features dozens of inspirational, educational, and culturally focuses speaking sessions. There are also lots of fun, family-friendly hands-on activities to enjoy.
The Chicago Travel & Adventure Show gives visitors a look at the latest travel technology to aid in their next vacation. Chefs will also provide live cooking demonstrations to sample foods from across the globe. Attendees can purchase single-day and two-day tickets online now for the discounted rate of $11/$18 with promo code: CHPR or on-site for $15/$22. Children 16 and under are free and on-site tickets can be purchased with cash only.
Event: Chicago Travel and Adventure Show
Date: January 21-22
Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 21; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday January 22
Address: 5555 North River Road, Rosemont
Admission: $0-$18
Links: https://travelshows.com/shows/chicago/