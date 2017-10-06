TRAVEL

Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra proposed changes that could raise prices and cut service in 2018.

In a statement released Friday, the commuter rail company announced that fare hikes and service cuts had been built into its proposed $797.2 million operating budget for 2018.

The changes are an effort to close a $45 million deficit that the company attributes to rising expenses and lowered state aid and sales tax revenues.

If the proposed price increases are adopted, one-way tickets would cost $0.25 more per ride. 10-ride tickets would be raised to $7.75 and monthly passes would cost $12.50, officials said. Reduced fare prices will also go up.

According to officials, weekend passes would increase to $10, but would be valid after 7 p.m. on Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday.

Metra officials said that some weekday service along the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Rock Island Line routs will be shortened or cut, while weekend service along the Milwaukee District North Line would also be cut.

Customers may digitally submit comments about the budget via email at 2018budgetcomments@metrarr.com or Facebook at facebook.com/metrarail.

Comments can also be mailed to Metra Board, Room 1300, 547 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60661, or faxed to 312-322-7094.

Public hearings about the budget will be held at the following dates and locations:

November 1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Hanover Park Police Department
Community Room
2011 W. Lake St.

Homewood Village Hall

Village Board Room
2020 Chestnut Rd.

Mundelein Village Hall
Village Board Room
300 Plaza Circle

Claredon Hills Village Hall
Village Board Room
1 N. Prospect Ave.

November 2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Crystal Lake City Hall
City Council Chambers

100 W. Woodstock St.

Will County Office Building (Joliet)
County Board Room - 2nd floor
302 N. Chicago St.

Kane County Government Center (Geneva)
Building A - 1st floor auditorium
719 S. Batavia Ave.

Metra (Chicago)
Board Room
547 W. Jackson Blvd.

Complete details regarding the proposed changes can be found at metrarail.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelmetrafare increasecommutingChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport
Technology crammed into cars worsens driver distraction
Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway
US warns Americans not to visit Cuba after 'specific attacks' on diplomats
More Travel
Top Stories
Deal reached to repeal Cook County soda tax, commissioner says
Security tightens around Wrigley in advance of NLDS game 1 watch party
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
Moscow faces 130 fake bomb calls, evacuates 100,000 people
College student arrested after bringing weapons on campus
Show More
Reporter targeted by Newton apologizes for offensive tweets
Fort Bragg soldiers help with gender reveal for fallen hero
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos