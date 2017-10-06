Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines

CHICAGO (WLS) --Metra proposed changes that could raise prices and cut service in 2018.
In a statement released Friday, the commuter rail company announced that fare hikes and service cuts had been built into its proposed $797.2 million operating budget for 2018.
The changes are an effort to close a $45 million deficit that the company attributes to rising expenses and lowered state aid and sales tax revenues.
If the proposed price increases are adopted, one-way tickets would cost $0.25 more per ride. 10-ride tickets would be raised to $7.75 and monthly passes would cost $12.50, officials said. Reduced fare prices will also go up.
According to officials, weekend passes would increase to $10, but would be valid after 7 p.m. on Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday.
Metra officials said that some weekday service along the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Rock Island Line routs will be shortened or cut, while weekend service along the Milwaukee District North Line would also be cut.
Customers may digitally submit comments about the budget via email at 2018budgetcomments@metrarr.com or Facebook at facebook.com/metrarail.
Comments can also be mailed to Metra Board, Room 1300, 547 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60661, or faxed to 312-322-7094.
Public hearings about the budget will be held at the following dates and locations:
November 1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Hanover Park Police Department
Community Room
2011 W. Lake St.
Homewood Village Hall
Village Board Room
2020 Chestnut Rd.
Mundelein Village Hall
Village Board Room
300 Plaza Circle
Claredon Hills Village Hall
Village Board Room
1 N. Prospect Ave.
November 2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Crystal Lake City Hall
City Council Chambers
100 W. Woodstock St.
Will County Office Building (Joliet)
County Board Room - 2nd floor
302 N. Chicago St.
Kane County Government Center (Geneva)
Building A - 1st floor auditorium
719 S. Batavia Ave.
Metra (Chicago)
Board Room
547 W. Jackson Blvd.
Complete details regarding the proposed changes can be found at metrarail.com.