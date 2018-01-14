U.S. & WORLD

Report: Airbnb to spend $100,000 promoting tourism in 's---hole' destinations

EMBED </>More Videos

Airbnb is reportedly launching a digital campaign to promote tourism to destinations President Trump allegedly maligned in a meeting with legislators. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Airbnb is reportedly launching a $100,000 digital campaign to promote tourism to destinations that President Trump allegedly referred to as "s---holes."

The company will use the money to promote its listings in Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, according to Fortune magazine.

In a series of tweets over the past several days, Airbnb and co-founder Brian Chesky shared photos of destinations in Haiti, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and Morocco.



"Things you should know about Morocco: Yes, it really IS in Africa. And contrary to some recent remarks, it really IS this beautiful. But more importantly, it's home to the kindest people who are proud to share their culture," the company wrote in one tweet.


Chesky said in a tweet that 2.7 million guests have booked Airbnb reservations across Africa, El Salvador and Haiti, resulting in $170 million in payouts to hosts in those areas.

"When we embrace the world, we see its beauty," Chesky wrote.

Earlier this week, Trump allegedly questioned in an immigration meeting why the U.S. would want to admit more people from Haiti. As for Africa, he asked why more people from "s---hole countries" should be allowed into the U.S., the sources told the Associated Press.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!" Trump later tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelairbnbafricaPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldtourism
U.S. & WORLD
What's open, closed on MLK Day around Chicago
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations
Lawyer denies President Trump had encounter with porn star
Merriam-Webster on 'Dilly dilly:' It's a real word
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
Metra UP-West line riders at Elmhurst left out in cold Friday
Popular Mexican tourist destinations included in State Dept. travel warning
5 Mexican states get US 'do not travel' warning
Water leak floods JFK Airport baggage claim, forces evacuation
More Travel
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 3-5 inches of snow expected by Monday
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations
Zumiez store employees report attacks by shoplifters in Chicago
What's open, closed on MLK Day around Chicago
Passenger with measles may have exposed others at O'Hare
Woman killed, 14-year-old girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting
Trump tweets DACA 'probably dead'
Dozens safely evacuated from fiery casino shuttle boat in Florida
Show More
Merriam-Webster on 'Dilly dilly:' It's a real word
Grandma gets big surprise for 101st birthday
Lawyer denies President Trump had encounter with porn star
Police: Woman used stun gun to rob department store
More News
Top Video
Zumiez store employees report attacks by shoplifters in Chicago
Man accused of threatening Greyhound bus passengers denied bond
Newsviews: More women entering politics on local, national level
The Morton Arboretum's Enchanted Railroad
More Video