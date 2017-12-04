TRAVEL

Small plane crashes at Rockford airport, 4 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A small plane crashed upon landing at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The FAA confirms a twin-engine King Air aircraft landed short of the runway on Monday evening. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) --
A small plane crashed upon landing at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport Monday evening.

Officials said at about 5:26 p.m. the six passenger twin-engine King Air aircraft was coming in for a landing when it crashed just short of airport property, but came to a stop on airport grounds.

"They struck the ground just east of Falcon Road. They bounced over the road through the fence, the perimeter fence of the airport, and that's where they landed," Kunce said.

It was unclear if the crash was mechanical or related to strong winds. The airport reported gusts of up to 35 miles per hour Monday night.

"Once our company arrived on scene they found that the plane ended up crash landing inside the airport grounds," said Deputy Fire Chief Brian Kunce, Rockford Fire Department.

Airport officials said four people were on board the plane, including the pilot. Emergency responders had to extricate the pilot and one of the passengers off the plane, and they are hospitalized in serious to critical condition Monday night.

The other two passengers suffered minor injuries and also taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

Falcon Road is expected to remain closed at least overnight. The airport runways are expected to reopen soon, and full airport operations will resume Monday night. Officials said flight delays are minimal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelplane crashRockford
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
CTA Blue Line train strikes person on West Side
American Airlines says it has pilots for holiday season flights
Metra derailment highlights aging infrastructure, RTA says
Delays possible on Metra, Amtrak lines Thursday evening at Union Station
More Travel
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Winds cause damage, flight cancellations as temps drop
Florida coach found with missing teen in New York charged
Joliet contractor charged after allegation of unfinished home repairs
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
Police officer adopts homeless mother's opioid-addicted newborn
Police: Student sexually assaulted near U of I campus
$1M bond for man charged in death of girlfriend's daughter, 3
Ad promises U of I students 'You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses'
Show More
3 charged after skimming device found at Libertyville bank
Woman injured in Waukegan house fire
Chicago Department of Public Health offering free flu shots this week
Chicago Tribune crime reporter carjacked in Bridgeport
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
McCook Reservoir opens, seeks to alleviate flooding
Cardinal Cupich tours hurricane damage in Puerto Rico
Rauner, facing primary challenge, reacts to criticism by blaming Madigan
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video