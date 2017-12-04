Small plane crashes at Rockford airport, 4 injured

A small plane crashed upon landing at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport Monday evening.Officials said at about 5:26 p.m. the six passenger twin-engine King Air aircraft was coming in for a landing when it crashed just short of airport property, but came to a stop on airport grounds."They struck the ground just east of Falcon Road. They bounced over the road through the fence, the perimeter fence of the airport, and that's where they landed," Kunce said.It was unclear if the crash was mechanical or related to strong winds. The airport reported gusts of up to 35 miles per hour Monday night."Once our company arrived on scene they found that the plane ended up crash landing inside the airport grounds," said Deputy Fire Chief Brian Kunce, Rockford Fire Department.Airport officials said four people were on board the plane, including the pilot. Emergency responders had to extricate the pilot and one of the passengers off the plane, and they are hospitalized in serious to critical condition Monday night.The other two passengers suffered minor injuries and also taken to local hospitals for treatment.The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.Falcon Road is expected to remain closed at least overnight. The airport runways are expected to reopen soon, and full airport operations will resume Monday night. Officials said flight delays are minimal.