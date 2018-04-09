  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
TRAVEL

South Shore trains' safety upgrade aims to prevent collisions, derailments

EMBED </>More Videos

The Positive Train Control (PTC) installation is costing the South Shore line over $100 million and it will cost millions more to maintain and operate.

By
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) --
South Shore trains are being equipped with new safety technology that is designed to prevent collisions and derailments.

The Positive Train Control (PTC) technology is a computer-based system that is designed to take over train operations if the engineer makes a mistake.

The technology is being add to the trains inside a Michigan City, Ind., warehouse.

Every railroad company in the country is mandated by Congress to install PTC on their trains and rails by the end of the year. However, two-year extensions are being allowed. The process is time consuming, complex and costly.

"It's a unique system that's never been designed before and it's very complicated, not only does it have to work on your line, but it has to incorporate in everyone's lines," said Michael Noland, president of the South Shore line.

Testing of the PTC started on the South Shore line on Monday and will continue for several months, but is not expected to impact riders.

"Our goal is to run trains during off peak times, it should not interfere with our revenue schedule," Noland said.

The PTC installation is costing the South Shore line over $100 million and it will cost millions more to maintain and operate. The goal is to have it up and running by the end of the year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltrain safetytrainsIndianaMichigan City
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Metra to stop selling tickets on website in June
Meigs Field bulldozed by Mayor Daley 15 years ago
Chicago City Council approves $8.5B O'Hare expansion project
Woman takes in father, newborn stranded by airline
More Travel
Top Stories
Cubs home opener snowed out, Sox still play
Sen. Duckworth delivers second daughter
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Backpage execs stung by federal indictment
IDOT workers pull victims from fiery, deadly South Holland crash
CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven, narrowly missing customer
Gov. Bruce Rauner lays out his 2018 legislative agenda
AG Madigan files lawsuit against alternative electric supplier
Show More
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Zuckerberg meets with lawmakers before congressional hearings
Tiger Woods to re-design South Side golf course
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court says
More News